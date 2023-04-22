What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Smackdown discussion regarding Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa in a No DQ match, two title matches, the WWE Draft

April 22, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the show that featured WWE Smackdown discussion regarding Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa in a No DQ match, Gunther vs. Xavier Woods for the Intercontinental Championship, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, the WWE Draft, and more.

