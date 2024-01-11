AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta for the Continental Crown Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal

-Queen Aminata vs. Hikaru Shida

-Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.