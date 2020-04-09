NXT TV wins the viewership battle with Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 693,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 590,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: NXT won the night over AEW, which came in a close second with 692,000. NXT finished 51st in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished 32nd in the same category.



