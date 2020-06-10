What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Two matches set for tonight’s show

June 10, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match.

-Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes.

Powell’s POV: This episode and next week’s show will be taped today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.


