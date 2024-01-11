AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Adam Copeland hold an open challenge
-Hangman Page returns to Norfolk
-Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, and Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer and “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles
-Red Velvet vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. Our coverage will be delayed this week due to the TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning. Will has the weekend off, so I will be filling in for him this week.
Be the first to comment