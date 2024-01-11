AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Adam Copeland hold an open challenge

-Hangman Page returns to Norfolk

-Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, and Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer and “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Red Velvet vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. Our coverage will be delayed this week due to the TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning. Will has the weekend off, so I will be filling in for him this week.