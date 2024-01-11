AEW Battle of the Belts IX lineup: Title match announced for Saturday’s TNT special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts XI television special.
-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a street fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship
Powell’s POV: Battle of the Belts IX will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. The one-hour special will air immediately following AEW Collision on Saturday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. I am unlikely to cover Collision or BOTB live on Saturday due to TNA Hard To Kill taking place the same night, but I will have late night reviews available.
Be the first to comment