AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Saturday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels
-Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning
-Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora
-Komander vs. Bryan Keith vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti in a four-way elimination match
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Saturday in London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens. The show will air Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
