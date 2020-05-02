MLW Fusion preview: The AAA and MLW Super Series week four with a AAA Trios Title match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

“Jinetes Del Aire” Myzteziz Jr., Hijo del Vikingo and Octagon Jr. vs. “Injustice” Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil for the AAA Trios Titles.

-“Poder Del Norte” Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana, and Carta Brava Jr. beat Black Destiny, Fantastick, and Rayo Star.

Powell’s POV: The preview also hypes Richard Holliday going on a shopping spree, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. being in the crosshairs of Contra as he moves closer to an MLW Title match against Jacob Fatu. Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs tonight on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page. My review will be available on Sunday morning, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



