WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for a show featuring two MITB qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.919 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.005 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.014 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.941 million viewers, while the second hour produced 1.896 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show had the excuse of running opposite the second night of the NFL Draft. There was no such excuse this week and the viewership free fall continued. The final numbers and cable ratings will be available on Monday.



