5/1 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of “The Matches That Made Me” edition featuring the Singh Brothers

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 1, 2020 on WWE Network

Once again, we got another ‘Matches That Made Me’ show on 205 Live, in the midst of a tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. This time, the Singh Brothers gave their matches that made them.

Tom Philips started off the show by talking about said tournament, saying that this has given us an opportunity to look at superstars who have built 205 Live. Phillips said he was ‘giddy’ that we would get to look at the Singh Brothers today. The Singhs said that there was no doubt the match that stood out to them was Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels from Wrestlemania 12, saying that this was the match that made wrestling what they always dreamed of doing. They talked about the fact that this match showed that going 60 minutes was hard to do and that since getting into the industry, it has just made them appreciate this match even more.

The Singhs said that because of this match, they knew that as soon as the graduated high school, they knew that wrestling was what they wanted to do. The Singh’s gave a really nice tribute to Howard Finkel and kicked off a replay of Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 12. Being that this was a 60-plus minute match, it was broken down so it could fit on the show and it skipped forward a couple of times.

After the match, The Singhs gave their own match that made them. They gave their own match against Lucha House Party in a tornado tag match from July of 2019. They said that this match was a big test for them, given that this was right after their return to 205 Live. Funnily enough, this was another pick that featured the person(s) selecting the match taking the loss.

Tom Phillips closed the show by saying even though they lost that match, The Singh Brothers are still the greatest tag team in 205 Live history.

Anish’s Thoughts: Almost by default and through sheer persistence, Phillips does have an argument there.



