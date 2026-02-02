02/02 PW Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 394): WWE Royal Rumble fallout with Jonny Fairplay and Sean Plichta

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame and Sean Plichta. The gang discusses the WWE Royal Rumble event and answers listener questions. Our next big event post-show will be on Monday, March 2, after the WWE Elimination Chamber…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 394) with co-host Jonny Fairplay and Sean Plichta.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/