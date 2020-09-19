WWE Clash of Champions lineup: The updated lineup, every title will be defended

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Clash of Champions event that will be held on Sunday, September 27 in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lucha House Party for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The Smackdown Tag Title and Intercontinental Title matches were announced on Friday’s Smackdown. WWE has not specified which two of the three members of Lucha House Party will challenge for the Smackdown Tag Titles. WWE also added the “Gold Rush” slogan for the event.



