AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Kiera Hogan vs. Hikaru Shida.
-Pac vs. Anthony Bowens.
-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Angelico and Jack Evans.
-Alan “5” Angels vs. Joey Janela.
-Julia Hart vs. Diamante.
-Brian Cage vs. Joey Keys.
-Lance Archer vs. Reggie Collins.
-“2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker vs. Duke Davis and Ganon Jones.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Ray Lyn.
-Jade Cargill vs. Katie Arquette.
-Sammy Guevara vs. Serpentico.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team, and they were joined by Eddie Kingston for multiple matches. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
