AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Hikaru Shida.

-Pac vs. Anthony Bowens.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Angelico and Jack Evans.

-Alan “5” Angels vs. Joey Janela.

-Julia Hart vs. Diamante.

-Brian Cage vs. Joey Keys.

-Lance Archer vs. Reggie Collins.

-“2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker vs. Duke Davis and Ganon Jones.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Ray Lyn.

-Jade Cargill vs. Katie Arquette.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Serpentico.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team, and they were joined by Eddie Kingston for multiple matches. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.