The entire NJPW G1 Climax tournament to stream live with English commentary

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that the entire G1 Climax Tournament 31 will stream with English commentary on New Japan World. The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 18 and will conclude on October 21. Read the official announcement via NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: That’s terrific news, as the annual points-based tournament has traditionally featured some fantastic matches and drama. This isn’t the first time the full G1 has streamed with live English commentary, but plans to do so last year were scrapped due to COVID-19.