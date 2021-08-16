WWE Raw preview: SummerSlam go-home show, two matches set, face-to-face segment (San Antonio reports needed)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley and Goldberg meet face to face for the last time before their WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky in a handicap match (stipulations below).

-Randy Orton vs. Omos.

Powell’s POV: If McIntyre wins the handicap match, Veer and Shanky will be banned from ringside for McIntyre’s match against Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. If Veer and Shanky win, McIntyre’s sword will be banned from the SummerSlam match. Raw will be live from San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center. The dark main event is listed as Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Antonio, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Houston, Friday’s AEW Rampage in Chicago, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Phoenix, and Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam in Las Vegas. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com