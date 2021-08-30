WWE Raw in Oklahoma City (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Scott Stanford, Caleb Konley, Stan Hansen, Ricky Reyes, Sam Gradwell, Christina Von Eerie, Killer Kowalski, Mr. Fuji, Jody Hamilton

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. The show will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE broadcaster Scott Stanford is 55 today.

-Caleb Konley (Mason Burnett) is 38 today. He works as Kaleb in Impact Wrestling.

-Walter “Killer” Kowalski (born Edward Władysław Spulnik) died on August 30, 2008 at age 81.

-Stan Hansen (John Stanley Hansen) turned 72 on Sunday.

-Sinn Bohdi (Nick Cvjetkovich) turned 48 on Sunday. He worked as Kizarny in WWE.

-Sam Gradwell turned 30 on Sunday.

-Ricky Reyes (Richard Diaz) turned 43 on Saturday.

-Christina Von Eerie (a/k/a Christina Maria Kardooni) turned 32 on Saturday.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) died of natural causes at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Jody Hamilton (Joseph Zwaduk III), who worked as The Assassin and The Flame, was born on August 28, 1938. He died on August 3, 2021 after being in hospice care.