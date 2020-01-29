AEW Dynamite preview: Three matches announced for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Darby Allin and Private Party

-The Young Bucks vs. Butcher and Blade

-Cody vs. Kip Sabian

Powell’s POV:. New No. 1 contender Jon Moxley will also deliver a promo in his home state homecoming. AEW Dynamite will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



