NXT TV preview: Adam Cole’s challenger for NXT Takeover: Portland, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament final, grudge match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Adam Cole’s challenger for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: Portland will be revealed.

-Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament final.

-Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday morning, and my NXT Hit List will be available on Thursday.



