MLW Fightland lineup: Mystery wrestler teased for Saturday’s Philly taping (reports needed)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Fightland event that will be held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk for the MLW National Openweight Title.

-Myron Reed vs. Arez for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor.

-Low Ki vs. King Mo.

-Los Parks vs. Josef Samael and Simon Gotch in a lumberjack match.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens.

-Mance Warner vs. Gino Medina.

-Puma King and Gringo Loco vs. Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver.

-Septimo Dragon vs. Douglas James.

-Dominic Garrini’s open challenge.

-El Lindaman vs. Zenshi.

-Richard Holliday vs. Mance Warner’s mystery man.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced the Hollliday vs. mystery opponent match since our last update. My guess with no inside knowledge is that it will end up being an ECW legend since they are in the old ECW Arena, but that’s just a guess. The promotion is also advertising The Von Erichs and Salina de la Renta. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

