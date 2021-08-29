NWA 73 results: Ric Flair special appearance, Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch for NWA World Championship or Murdoch’s career, Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae, Kamille vs. Chelsea Green for the NWA Women’s Championship, Chris Adonis vs. James Storm for the NWA National Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA 73 pay-per-view

Aired live August 29, 2021 on FITE TV

St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Ballroom

The show opened with another comedic throwback video with May Valentine interviewing Aron Stevens and Kratos. Last night’s video was older, whereas this one seemed set in the seventies. Stevens said no wrestling promotion will ever go national. He also said Kratos took Eddie Graham’s diamond ring and Graham thanked him for it. Stevens said Harley Race might do something someday. Valentine said she couldn’t wait to see what would happen with the NWA over the next forty years…

Actor John Goodman narrated a video package about the NWA in the city of St. Louis. Classic promo footage aired of Ted DiBiase and Dusty Rhodes, and then modern footage featured Tim Storm, Nick Aldis, Trevor Murdoch, and Mickie James. Goodman closed by saying that the more things change, the more they stay the same, and then he excitedly hyped the NWA at The Chase…

Powell’s POV: John Goodman is the man. It’s very cool that the NWA was able to get him to narrate the opening video package.

Joe Galli, Conrad Thompson, and Velvet Sky were on commentary. They ran through the card lineup. Galli hyped some surprises for the battle royal… Kyle Davis was the ring announcer…

1. Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer vs. Crimson in a Brawl in the Lou. Crimson was the last man to make his entrance. Jax Dane attacked Crimson from behind at ringside. Dane placed a ladder over the apron and the ring steps and then performed a Death Valley Driver on it. A “holy shit” chant broke out. Dane hit Crimson with the ladder a couple times and made his exit.

In the ring, Latimer worked over Storm with a chair and covered him for a two count. Meanwhile, Crimson was helped to the back by the medical team. Storm regrouped and threw a trashcan at the head of Latimer. Storm wedged the trashcan between the ropes. Storm clotheslined Latimer over the top rope to ringside. Storm followed to the floor and ran Latimer into the ring post.

Storm pulled a giant ladder out from underneath the ring and set it up in the entrance aisle. Storm slammed Latimer on the carpeted floor. Storm climbed the ladder, but Latimer hit him from behind and followed up with a trashcan lid shot. Latimer grabbed a piece of the barricade and placed it in front of the ladder and over the actual barricade.

Latimer hit Storm with the lid and then placed him on the barricade. Latimer climbed to the top of the ladder and performed a swanton onto Storm, who was lying on the other piece of the barricade. Another “holy shit” chant broke out.

Crimson walked back to ringside and held his ribs. Crimson checked on Storm and then entered the ring and gave Latimer a spinebuster. Crimson handed Latimer the chair and then performed a running kick that drove the chair at Latimer’s face. Crimson set up two chairs facing one another in the ring and then drove Latimer onto them with a Death Valley Driver.

Crimson covered Latimer and had the pin, but Storm pulled the referee to ringside. Storm rolled back inside the ring and jawed with Crimson before both men traded forearm shots. Crimson removed his belt, Storm took the referee’s belt, and then they traded shots with it. Latimer returned to the ring and took a belt shot from both opponents, who threw him back to ringside.

Crimson went for a move on Storm and couldn’t keep him up. Crimson sold rib pain. Storm hit his Eye of the Storm finisher on Crimson and pinned him to win the match…

Tim Storm defeated Crimson and Thom Latimer in 9:30 in a Brawl in the Lou.

Powell’s POV: Wow, that was a spirited and fun opening brawl. All three men worked really hard and the live crowd enjoyed it. It was nice to see Storm get a win on the anniversary show. Storm has been arguably the biggest feel good story of the Billy Corgan era of the NWA.

2. Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae. Both women were well received by the live crowd during their entrances. The fans chanted “Thank you, Mickie.” Rae joined the chant and then shook hands with James. Rae had James down and teased a superkick, then backed off and offered a handshake. James accepted, then kicked Rae and taunted her by waving at her.

Rae came back with an STF. James came back a short time later with a Thesz Press from the ropes and got a near fall. Rae caught James with a superkick, waved at her, and then covered her for a two count. Rae went for multiple pins and showed frustration, then applied a crossface that James broke by getting to the ropes. James came back with a big DDT and scored the clean pin.

Mickie James defeated Kylie Rae in 5:30.

After the match, a hooded masked woman dressed in black attacked James and left her lying with a big kick to the head. The woman unmasked, revealing herself to be Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Fans booed. Purrazzo put James down with a cradle piledriver. Kylie Rae returned to the ring, causing Purrazzo to make her exit. Rae checked on James while Sky put over Rae’s sportsmanship on commentary. Rae helped James to the back…

Powell’s POV: The match was solid. It wasn’t long enough to be more than that. The post match angle was well done. It was set up on Impact television, as Purrazzo took issue with James stealing her spotlight even though James invited her to take part on the NWA Empowerrr show. I’m not sure if they are going with Purrazzo vs. James at the NWA TV Tapings, on an Impact show, or both.

Tim Storm came out and replaced Conrad Thompson on commentary…

3. Pope, Parrow, and Odinson vs. Tyrus (w/Austin Idol), Xion (Masked Man), and Jordan Clearwater in a six-man tag match. Tyrus brought a title belt to the ring with him, which apparently represented the entire team. Odinson was isolated by the heels for a stretch. Tyrus went for a second rope splash and landed carefully, which allowed Odinson to tag in Parrow.

Pope performed a flip dive over the top rope onto Tyrus at ringside. Parrow and Odinson set up for a finisher, but BLK Jeez an out and broke it up while the referee was distracted. The masked man tagged himself into the match, which upset Tyrus. The masked man covered Odinson and pinned him. Afterward, Tyrus and the masked man bickered…

Tyrus, Xion, and Jordan Clearwater beat Pope, Parrow, and Odinson in 13:10.

Powell’s POV: This overstayed its welcome and was a letdown coming off the wild opener and the star power of the second match.

4. Chris Adonis vs. James Storm for the NWA National Championship. The broadcast team played up Storm’s return to the NWA, and Galli recapped his history with the NWA National Championship. Early in the match, the wrestlers ended up at ringside where Adonis shoved Storm into the ring post. Back inside the ring, Adonis applied a headlock and jawed at a fan by saying “shut your mouth” a couple times.

Storm eventually made his comeback and the crowd came to life. Storm charged Adonis, who caught him with an elbow in the corner. Adonis went to the ropes, but Storm stood up and threw a kick at him. Storm joined Adonis on the ropes and performed a huracanrana. A short time later, Storm performed Closing Time (Codebreaker). Adonis stuffed a Last Call superkick and performed a spinebuster for a near fall.

Adonis put Storm in the the Master Lock. Storm ran toward the corner and ducked, causing Adonis’s head to hit the turnbuckle to break the hold. Adonis came right back with a Full Nelson Slam for a near fall. Adonis grabbed Storm’s beer bottle and took a swig and spat some near the referee. Storm hit the Last Call Superkick and scored the pin.

The referee ruled that Adonis put his foot over the ropes before the three count. Storm argued with the referee. Adonis tripped Storm and then put his feet on the ropes for leverage while stealing the pin. Afterward, the fans chanted “Thank you, Cowboy”…

Chris Adonis beat James Storm in 14:30 to retain the NWA National Championship.

Powell’s POV: A basic match with Adonis using some slow paced offense until Storm made his comeback. The finish felt like it put more heat on the referee than it did on Adonis. Even Tim Storm asked how the referee could see one thing and miss the other. I guess it’s possible that they have heel referee gimmick, but I don’t think that’s where this was going.

Ric Flair was introduced by Kyle Davis after a Car Shield ad. Flair walked out to a standing ovation and headed to the ring. Flair thanked the fans and said he wasn’t going to cry. Flair spoke about some of his celebrity friends and tied it in with it being due to his years in the NWA. Flair said he lived and died in St. Louis. A big “welcome back” chant broke out.

Flair recalled asking Billy Corgan if he could have a minute to speak. He said Corgan told him that he’s Ric Flair and could do whatever he wants. Flair said it’s been a long time since someone told him that. Flair thanked his wife for picking him up when he’s down, just like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Vince McMahon. Flair said he loves Vince. He said Vince wouldn’t see this, but he would hear about it and he was the reason that Flair was there.

Flair said Triple H didn’t give up on him. He said Hunter grew up on the NWA and has the NWA Title belt that he bought from him hanging in his office. He thanked Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Steve Austin. Flair recalled Austin asking him what Harley Race was really like. Flair told a story about Race telling him to get one in on Bruiser Brody and wanting Flair to tell Brody about it.

Flair recalled wrestling Dick the Bruiser, Dory Funk, Harley Race, Jack Brisco, Baron Von Raschke, Blackjack Lanza, and others in the Chase Hotel. He mentioned some WWE legends and said they grew up on the NWA. Flair said Sam Muchnick was a great payoff and a main event was good for $6,000. Flair said that by the time he was done in St. Louis, he might have $1,200 and then he got his shoes shined and gave the guy a $200 tip, and a bartender on the way to the gate another $100. “You know why, because I was the NWA World Champion.”

Flair said he’s happy and so is Vince McMahon and so is Tony Khan. Flair said the business needs brands. Flair said he can he could visit Steve McMichael and then fly to Chicago an have a drink with Tony Khan and then watch Chris Jericho from the front row. Flair spoke about Jericho growing up on the NWA. Flair told another story and said that it wasn’t Madison Square Garden, but it was St. Louis, Missouri.

Flair thanked Undertaker, Hunter, and Shawn again. He also thanked Randy Orton and his father Bob Orton Jr. Flair said he wanted Randy to break his record, and now his daughter is only four away. Flair thanked Corgan for calling him and played up the idea that he thought he’d be wrestling Nick Aldis. He removed his suit jacket, bounced into the ropes, and strutted. Flair said he was told that he was needed to talk. He said he would have done it for nothing, but he was paid. Flair said he knew he was running long. He thanked his wife again and signed off shortly thereafter…

Powell’s POV: There may be some scrambling going on backstage if this show has have a firm deadline. Flair was all over the place in terms of what he spoke about, but who is complaining? He’s Ric Flair. It was fun to see him in an NWA ring again and he clearly had great memories of working in St. Louis. I like that he’s still respectful of Vince McMahon even though they are not currently doing business. Was that a hint that he’ll be appearing for AEW this week? He picked the night in between the two AEW television shows

The broadcast team spoke about Flair’s appearance at ringside…

5. A 12-man battle royal to become No. 1 contender to the NWA National Championship. The entrants included Sal Rinauro, JTG, Luke Hawx, Slice Boogie, Jeremiah Plunkett, Marshe Rockett, Mims, and Captain Yuma. They introduced them all once they were in the ring (I couldn't make out some of the names). Danny Deals took the mic and introduced Rinauro. Music played and then James Mitchell walked out with Judais, who entered the match.