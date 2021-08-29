Ricardo Rodriguez recalls working a WWE tag match against Bret Hart and John Cena, comments on CM Punk’s return, training pro wrestlers in Egypt

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

Wrestling against Bret Hart: I remember being in Ottawa and being at the gym. Alberto (Del Rio) gets a text saying it’s me and him vs. John Cena and Bret Hart. So I immediately thought they were messing with us, I thought no way that’s real. So a little while later we get another text saying it’s really going down. I didn’t even have ring gear and wasn’t ready for the match. Next to the gym there was a women’s athletic store, I saw some colorful tights, and thought ok I’m getting these for the match. First of all, John Cena is in the match, and then secondly Bret Hart, then they tell me what the finish is and I’m like this is awesome. The fan in me is saying Wow this is awesome. To this day I can say I had Bret Hart’s last official match, so there’s that, and that’s awesome.

On CM Punk’s return to wrestling: I like Punk, I always liked Punk. I’ve been following his career since he left WWE and I support him. I find it ironic that the people who shit on him for his UFC run are all kissing his ass right now. I was never one of those guys and I cheered him then and I’m legit happy for him now. I’m glad he came back and I’m glad he got the reaction he got. Especially with everything going on in the world, and us being cooped up for so long, it was great to see that. We needed that. The crowd got what they wanted. I’m happy for everyone in AEW because they got to experience that type of reaction. Those reactions are like a shot of adrenaline, its like a drug. Fans didn’t get to experience something like that for a year and half, so it was great to see, just phenomenal.

Training wrestlers in Egypt: A couple of years ago I opened up the wrestling market in India with the Great Khali. I ran the whole operation over there and it was a big success. The WWE and Impact Wrestling ended up running a lot of shows there after seeing our success. So I am trying to do the same thing in Egypt, over here in Cairo. Its definitely a slower process in Egypt, in India I was able to get it off the ground and running in 6 months. Here in Egypt, its been over a year. Covid and other issues that came up slowed the process. We have an academy, we have students, and everything is coming along nicely.

Other topics include his run in NXT, friendship with ADR, what he plans on doing next, Vince McMahon, Triple H, turning face, his wrestler training background, and more.

