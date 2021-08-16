NJPW announces eight wrestlers sidelined due to COVID-19 precautionary measures

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Shingo Takagi and Bushi suffered from fevers on Sunday and will be held out out live events while awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Evil, Gedo, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo were also pulled as a precautionary measure after working an eight-man tag match with Takagi and Bushi on Saturday. Read more at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: Naito, Sanada, Evil, and Takahashi wrestled in a traditional tag match on Sunday despite being in the ring with Takagi and Bushi the night before. None of the eight wrestlers were allowed to work the NJPW show that took place today in Tokyo. Here’s wishing everyone involved good health.