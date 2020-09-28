WWE Raw preview: Legends opening, Clash of Champions rematch, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Big Show, and Christian open the show.

-Asuka vs. Zelina Vega for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens.

Powell's POV: Raw is going against big competition from a loaded Monday Night Football game featuring the Chiefs and Ravens, which makes it all the more puzzling that they waited so long to announce anything for tonight's show. Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.



