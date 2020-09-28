09/28 ProWrestling.net Live: Jason Powell and Jonny Fairplay take calls coming out of WWE Clash of Champions

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) guest co-host Jonny Fairplay (@jonnyfairplay)

ProWrestling.net Live featured Jason Powell and Survivor Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay taking listener calls coming out of the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. ProWrestling.net Live airs the day after WWE pay-per-view events at PWAudio.net. The show returns October 26, the day after WWE Hell in a Cell…

Click here for the September 28 ProWrestling.net Live.

