1/3 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Brock Lesnar’s first appearance as the new WWE Champion, Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the U.S. Title, AJ Styles vs. Omos

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Raw (Episode 1,493)
Live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aired January 3, 2022 on USA Network
The show will begin at the top of the hour…
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews
By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Raw (Episode 1,493)
Live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aired January 3, 2022 on USA Network
The show will begin at the top of the hour…
Be the first to comment