What's happening...

1/3 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Brock Lesnar’s first appearance as the new WWE Champion, Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the U.S. Title, AJ Styles vs. Omos

January 3, 2022

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,493)
Live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aired January 3, 2022 on USA Network

The show will begin at the top of the hour…

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.