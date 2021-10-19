WWE Raw viewership for the Crown Jewel go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.593 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.582 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .39 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .42 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 12.528 million viewers for ESPN for the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.577 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.624 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.577 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, eighth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings behind only sports programming.