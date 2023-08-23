NXT TV rating for the Heatwave themed edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 720,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 680,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The theme show paid off in viewership, but did not lead to an increase in the key demographic, as NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.19 rating. The August 23, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 678,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.