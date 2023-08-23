NXT announces a round robin points format for the Heritage Cup tournament

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announces the rules of the tournament for a shot at the NXT Heritage Cup. The eight wrestlers in the tournament will be split into two groups of four with a round robin format in the first round. Pinfalls and submissions earn two points, while a 12-minute time limit draw is worth one point. The tournament will start on Tuesday’s NXT television show. The winners of the two groups will meet on September 25. The winner of that match will earn the right to challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup at the NXT No Mercy premium live event on September 30.

Powell’s POV: Although no wrestlers have been officially announced, the tournament format seems like it’s an honest attempt to get the rounds style matches over in North America. I’m a fan of the format for that reason, as well as because it will also give meaning to a number of upcoming television matches.