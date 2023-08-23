08/23 Pro Wrestling Boom Flashback (5 Years Ago – 8-22-2018): Wade Barrett talks with Jason about leaving WWE, contrasting movie stunts and pro wrestling, does he want to wrestle again, his movie

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Today we present the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast from five years ago this week (8-22-2018). Jason Powell featured guest Wade Barrett. The topics include starring in the movie “I Am Vengeance,” the release of the movie on Friday in theaters and on VOD, his work in World of Sport Wrestling, leaving WWE, the difference between pro wrestling and movie stunts, whether he’s interested in returning to the ring at some point, and much more.

Click HERE to listen for free.

VIP Members, click HERE for the ad-free version.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/