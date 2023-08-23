Impact Wrestling debuting at CNE in Toronto

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the company’s debut at the CNE event in Toronto.

IMPACT Wrestling will debut at the annual Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), an 18-day event at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, that draws about 1.5 million visitors each year, culminating in early September.

IMPACT Wrestling today confirmed it will present multiple matches on Friday and Saturday, August 25-26, in advance of the Emergence and Emergence Fallout shows, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, August 27-28, at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in downtown Toronto. All IMPACT matches at the CNE will be held by the Food Building.

Several matches will be held at CNE daily, and IMPACT confirmed that Santino Marella and Josh Alexander are set to appear on Friday night, August 25. IMPACT also confirmed that the Saturday action at CNE will include World Champion Alex Shelley and Knockouts Division star Gisele Shaw, among others.

In addition, a Press Conference inside the ring at CNE will be held Friday, August 25, at 6 p.m. The wrestling action on Saturday at the CNE starts at 2 p.m.

CNE is Canada’s largest annual fair and the fifth largest in North America, dating back to 1879. An annual family tradition, this year’s CNE also features:

The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS);

The CNE Casino presented by Pokerstars;

The Cirque-Tacular Spectacular with aerial acrobatics;

A Drone Show;

The CNE Gaming Garage Festival, sponsored by Intel; and

CNE’s new Acrobatic and Skating Show, with world-class ice skaters, xtreme skaters and circus artists.

“It’s an honor to bring IMPACT Wrestling to the CNE, an annual Canadian tradition,” said IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore. “IMPACT Wrestling will be seen by tens of thousands at the CNE who may have never previously attended a pro wrestling show live and in-person.”

CNE has a rich history with pro wrestling. The Big Event, for instance, was a pro wrestling show from the World Wrestling Federation on August 28, 1986, at the CNE Stadium, drawing 74,000 fans to watch Hulk Hogan defeat Paul Orndorff in the main event.

IMPACT Wrestling In Toronto

Friday, August 25: 6pm ET at the CNE

Saturday, August 26: 2pm ET at the CNE

Sunday, August 27: 7pm ET at the Rebel Entertainment Complex

Monday, August 28: 7pm ET at the Rebel Entertainment Complex

IMPACT Wrestling Tickets In Toronto

Sunday, August 27, EMERGENCE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ impact-wrestling-presents- emergence-tickets- 616753545457?utm-campaign= social&utm-content= attendeeshare&utm-medium= discovery&utm-term=listing& utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Monday, August 28, EMERGENCE Fallout Show: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ impact-wrestling-presents- emergence-fallout-tickets- 617418434157?utm-campaign= social&utm-content= attendeeshare&utm-medium= discovery&utm-term=listing& utm-source=cp&aff=escb

For more information about IMPACT Wrestling, go to impactwrestling.com.

