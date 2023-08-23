The Boys announce they have re-signed with AEW and ROH

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brandon Tate and Brent Tate have re-signed with AEW and Ring of Honor. The duo, who work as The Boys, have been regularly featured with Dalton Castle.

Powell’s POV: Castle’s act just isn’t the same with imposter Boys. There’s something about the Tate twins that completes the act.