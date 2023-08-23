The Boys announce they have re-signed with AEW and ROH

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Brandon Tate and Brent Tate have re-signed with AEW and Ring of Honor. The duo, who work as The Boys, have been regularly featured with Dalton Castle.
Powell’s POV: Castle’s act just isn’t the same with imposter Boys. There’s something about the Tate twins that completes the act.
.@TateTwinBrent & I just re signed with All Elite Wrestling / Ring of Honor Wrestling. 🫱🏻🫲🏽#GodDidThat#AEW pic.twitter.com/LLQBtf7MRE
— THE Boys (Brandon) (@TateTwinBrandon) August 23, 2023
