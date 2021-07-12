What's happening...

AEW announces a pair of signings

July 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signings of Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison on Monday. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: I assume this is an indication that Pillman’s deal with MLW has expired. Pillman had an older MLW deal that was signed prior to AEW being formed, so there was nothing in the contract that prevented him from working for AEW, which is similar to the way that MJF worked for both companies early in his AEW run.

