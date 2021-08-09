What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV viewership second lowest of the year opposite the Tokyo Olympics and the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game

August 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 103,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with an estimated .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership count was the second lowest number of the year for Impact. Thursday’s show aired opposite the Tokyo Olympics, which drew 10.4 million viewers for NBC, and the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game, which delivered 7.326 million viewers for Fox. The big question is whether Impact will get a viewership bump now that the Olympics are over, yet NFL preseason games are beginning.

