NXT Takeover 36 lineup: The updated list of matches for the SummerSlam weekend event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover 36 even that will be held on Sunday, August 22 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship.

-Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: NXT officially announced Gonzalez vs. Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship since our previous update. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly is expected to be added to the card.