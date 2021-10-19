NXT 2.0 preview: The updated card for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson.

-New NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes opens the show.

-Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones.

-Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight to become the host of next week’s Halloween Havoc episode.

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

-Tony D’Angelo in action.

-Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez.

-A Triple Threat with one wrestler from each team that will compete in in the NXT Women’s Tag Title match on next week’s Halloween Havoc edition.

-Duke Hudson’s Poker Room.

