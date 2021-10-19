10/19 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Kenny King and Dragon Lee vs. “SOS” Moses and Kaun for the ROH Tag Team Titles, and “The Foundation” Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, and Rhett Titus vs. Taylor Rust, Eli Isom, World Famous CB, and Joe Keys

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Kenny King and Dragon Lee vs. “SOS” Moses and Kaun for the ROH Tag Team Titles, and “The Foundation” Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, and Rhett Titus vs. Taylor Rust, Eli Isom, World Famous CB, and Joe Keys, and more (10:55)…

Click here for the October 19 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

