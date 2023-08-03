ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: ROH Pure Title match and more set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship

-Athena vs. Diamante for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Shane Taylor vs. Christopher Daniels

-Gravity vs. Tony Nese

-Leyla Hirsch in action

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).