The Collective’s COVID-19 outbreak, promoters encourage fans who attended to be tested

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Collective series of independent wrestling shows that were held last weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana at Marion County Fairgrounds have led to positive tests for COVID-19. The promoters issued a statement on their Twitter page acknowledging “a handful” of positive tests and encouraged fans who attended the event to be tested for the virus. Read the full statement below.

Powell’s POV: A few wrestlers have already announced that they tested positive after working the weekend shows. I watched the Bloodsport event and the fans were socially distanced and seemed to be adhering to the mask policy while in the venue, as best I could tell. It’s alarming that some of the wrestlers who appeared on The Collective shows have already worked for other promotions, including AEW’s Jon Moxley and Joey Janela. To ROH’s credit, they opted against using wrestlers who appeared at The Collective at their television tapings this week. Danhausen noted on his Twitter page that he tested negative twice, yet was still sent home from the ROH tapings for precautionary reasons. Here’s wishing everyone involved good health.

Thank You to everyone that attended #TheCollective! Please read the important notes below! 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sdNVf5HhLp — TheCollective2020 (@collective2020) October 15, 2020

Hello, I was tested Tuesday morning and my results were negative, I was just given another test today and was also negative. As an abundance of precaution @ringofhonor is being extra safe and responsible and I am going home today. Thank you for having me & caring about our safety pic.twitter.com/Qfz5WaHDem — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) October 15, 2020



