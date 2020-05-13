What's happening...

Impact Wrestling announces three signings

May 13, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the signings of the following wrestlers.

-Su Yung

-Crazzy Steve

-Tasha Steelz

Powell’s POV: The women’s division roster continues to be especially impressive with Steelz signing, Neveah debuting at Rebellion, and Kimber Lee picking up a win on last night’s show. It’s also encouraging to see the company making these signings during the pandemic, as it speaks to their stability despite the uncertainty in the world.


