Impact Wrestling announces three signings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the signings of the following wrestlers.

-Su Yung

-Crazzy Steve

-Tasha Steelz

Powell’s POV: The women’s division roster continues to be especially impressive with Steelz signing, Neveah debuting at Rebellion, and Kimber Lee picking up a win on last night’s show. It’s also encouraging to see the company making these signings during the pandemic, as it speaks to their stability despite the uncertainty in the world.

BREAKING: You saw her on IMPACT last night and now it’s official, Tasha Steelz has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! https://t.co/I5eyLVj0m2 has an exclusive interview with the #BoricuaBadAss: https://t.co/hsM85Wijqu pic.twitter.com/9NR7fHbMz0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2020

BREAKING: As reported by @PWInsidercom, Su Yung has re-signed with IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/MaEWRhN1C5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 11, 2020



