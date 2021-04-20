4/20 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Kushida’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge, Sarray vs. Zoey Stark, LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis, Kyle O’Reilly returns to action, Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired April 20, 2021 on USA Network

NXT debuted a new intro theme and video (we haven’t gotten a regular intro theme for NXT in about a year). It a female vocalist replaced SlipKnot for providing the intro theme…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary…

Kyle O’Reilly opened up the show, making his entrance wearing a denim jacket and casual look. He sorta looked like he could pass for Orange Cassidy’s hippy cousin. Wade Barrett mocked O’Reilly for doing air guitar on his way to the ring. O’Reilly talked about being happy that Adam Cole is behind him. He even threw in the Lloyd Christmas “I like it a lot” line from Dumb and Dumber. O’Reilly said it was time to move on now that Cole is behind him. O’Reilly said that Takeover taught him that you need a killer instinct to thrive in NXT.

O’Reilly started getting emotional, talking about how he wants to reach his goals with this new killer instinct. He said he can set his sights to go after the “workhorse title”, the North American Championship. He said he can also take his killer instinct to go after the top championship. He was about to call out Karrion Kross, but was interrupted by Cameron Grimes. Grimes congratulated O’Reilly and said that he made a killing on Draftkings betting on O’Reilly to win because O’Reilly was the underdog in the betting lines.

Grimes said O’Reilly has a new look and is looking like a “cool Kyle” persona. Grimes said that O’Reilly can even make his own cryptocurrency and take things “to the moon”. O’Reilly mockingly thanked Grimes and thanked Grimes for the tip on the “Doggy” coins. O’Reilly joked around a bit saying he was looking for a new opponent. While Grimes was distracted, O’Reilly said his next opponent “is you”. O’Reilly left Grimes lying in the ring after a haymaker punch…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix checked in from the commentary table. They cut to Surray walking to the Performance Center from the Parking Lot. William Regal and Zoey Stark welcomed Surray to NXT. Stark talked about having a lot of respect for Surray and would be honored to be Surray’s first opponent. Surray agreed and Regal booked the match…

LA Knight was shown cutting a promo in the hallway of the Performance Center. Knight cut a promo to hype his match against Dexter Lumis. He ended his promo with his “fact of life” catchphrase…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Very interesting and a bit of a jarring promo. It wasn’t bad or anything, it was just jarring to see O’Reilly move on from a blood feud (that felt like it was just getting started) over to being laidback and quirky. I’m willing to see where this goes because O’Reilly has done these quirky shifts in the past in Ring of Honor and has made things work. Another thing that’s standing out is O’Reilly’s fashion choices. He’s moved on from being mini-Hunter to being WWE-brand Orange Cassidy.

LA Knight made his entrance to the Performance Center ring. His opponent is another former NWA and Impact alum, Dexter Lumis. The commentators recapped the budding love story between Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell…

1. LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis. The match started off with a collar-and-elbow which Knight dominated. Knight took down Lumis with a shoulder tackle and got a two count off a jackknife pin. Joseph noted that Knight eliminated Lumis with a jackknife pin at Takeover. Knight tried to trash talk Lumis, but Lumis pulled Knight in for his submission finisher. Knight rolled to ringside to regroup. Knight hit Lumis with a jawbreaker on the top rope followed by a slingshot shoulder tackle. Lumis quickly recovered and chased Knight around the ring.

Lumis landed a throat punch on Knight. Knight recovered and hit Lumis with a neckbreaker. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]