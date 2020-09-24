AEW Late Night Dynamite viewership

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s AEW Late Night Dynamite television special delivered 585,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: The late night show produced a 0.26 in the 18-49 demographic. The numbers are impressive given that the show started around 11:30CT/12:30ET and aired after a one-hour post game show rather than directly following the NBA playoff game. For comparison sake, last week’s AEW Dynamite delivered 886,000 viewers in its usual Wednesday prime time slot last week. The numbers for last night’s show will be available this afternoon.