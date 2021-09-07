AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show featuring a Three Strikes match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Chicago, Illinois at United Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Diamante vs. Big Swole in a Three Strikes match.

-Evil Uno vs. Alan “5” Angels.

-Lee Moriarty vs. Joey Janela.

-Jason Hutch vs. Lance Archer.

-Laynie Luck vs. The Bunny.

-Robert Anthony and Captain Shawn Dean vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

-Travis Titan and RSP vs. Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson.

Powell’s POV: The Three Strikes match is a best of three falls match. The first fall will be decided by pinfall, the second fall by submission, and the third fall via knockout. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.