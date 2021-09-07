WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Four title matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, September 26 in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced Flair vs. Bliss today. I assume that Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship, and Edge will face Seth Rollins in a some type of stipulation match.