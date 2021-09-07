MLW announces “MLW Fusion: Alpha” premiere date

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce September 22 as the premiere date for the MLW Fusion: Alpha series.

This fall Major League Wrestling will present a new series, MLW Fusion: ALPHA, premiering Wednesday, September 22 at 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube Channel and Saturday and Mondays on beIN SPORTS.

Featuring big matches, inter-promotional clashes, shocking alliances and a new matchmaker in the form of Cesar Duran, Fusion: ALPHA finds Major League Wrestling in the midst of a wrestling war with raids, jumps and the fear of invasion.

Will a league be shattered? Who can be trusted?

Tune in each and very Wednesday at 7pm ET for MLW Fusion: ALPHA.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • TJP • Tajiri • Lee Moriarty • Calvin Tankman • Aramis • Arez • 5150 • Nicole Savoy • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for July 10 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

Powell’s POV: The series was originally listed for an August premiere, but it was pushed back to later this month. There’s still no word on when MLW Fusion will return, nor have they announced any details regarding a new television or streaming deal.