AEW Dark preview: Five matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped this week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Billy Gunn vs. John Skyler.

-Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams.

-Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

-The Butcher & The Blade vs. Joe Alonzo and Jon Cruz.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy and EJ Lewis.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

