MLW launches new “Pulp Fusion” digital series

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the launch of the new Pulp Fusion digital series.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today unveiled MLW: Pulp FUSION, a new weekly digital series.

Each week viewers will journey inside the world of MLW and its athletes and experience the continuation of rivalries, the introduction of new and familiar faces as well as hints as to what’s next for Major League Wrestling.

The series premieres this morning on MLW’s YouTube channel: www.YouTube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

“Pulp Fusion serves as the creative tissue that connects what happened to the league and its athletes in the wake of the shocking conclusion of the May 9th episode of MLW FUSION,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Along the way fans will learn what’s ahead as they take a wildly unique dive into the world of MLW each and every week.”

MLW: Pulp FUSION acts as a creative bridge and spinoff for FUSION during the series’ hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode digital short series features a variety of MLW athletes and personalities as well as some surprises.

Produced virtually with the MLW production team working with talent from afar, the series looks to provide fans unique, unfiltered access to its roster of professional wrestlers.

Powell’s POV: It’s a logical move for MLW to increase their digital presence. It’s a quick watch with some classic and current footage.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

