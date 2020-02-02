2/1 NJPW The New Beginning in Atlanta results: David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa for the IWGP Tag Titles, Lance Archer vs. Jeff Cobb, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricky Morton, and Robert Gibson vs. Alex Zayne, Clark Connors, and TJP

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW The New Beginning USA Tour

Atlanta, Georgia at Coca Cola Roxy

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima beat Alex Coughlin and Ren Narita. Nagata beat Coughlin with a backdrop hold.

2. Yoshi-Hashi over Misterioso. Yoshi-Hashi beat Misterioso with a butterfly lock.

3. Toru Yano and Colt Cabana beat Jado and Yujiro Takahashi. Yano caught Jado in a schoolboy for the win.

4. Chase Owens beat Rocky Romero. Owens won with a Package Driver.

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricky Morton, and Robert Gibson beat Alex Zayne, Clark Connors, and TJP. Tanahashi beat Connors after the High Fly Flow.

6. Jeff Cobb defeated Lance Archer. Cobb won with a Tour of the Islands.

7. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa beat David Finlay and Juice Robinson to win the IWGP Tag Titles.



