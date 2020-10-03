10/3 WWE 205 Live results: McGuire’s review of the hype for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship match at NXT Takeover 31

CategoriesNEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Contributor

WWE 205 Live

Streamed October 3, 2020 on WWE Network

Vic Joseph checked in from a remote location and ran down the NXT Takeover card for Sunday. He threw to the first time that Santos Escobar (or, at this time, El Hijo del Fantasma) squared off in the then-interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament on an episode of NXT, where Scott got his first victory over Escobar.

Joseph checked back in to throw it to another NXT match, this time when the two fought for the title and Escobar got the win over Scott. Finally, we got a replay of the six-man street fight between Legado Del Fantasma and Scott along with Breezango that aired on NXT. Scott got the pin on Escobar (for full reviews of all these matches, check out John Moore’s NXT live reviews each Wednesday).

To end the episode, Joseph segued into a virtual confrontation between the two that came from NXT this week.

McGuire’s Musings: Well, so there’s that. I don’t fault 205 Live for adding to the build to Sunday’s Takeover match between the two, but it would have been nice to at least get one of those fancy video packages NXT does so well. Either way, I think the Scott vs. Escobar match on Sunday has the potential to steal the show. if all reports are accurate, next week, we return to the Performance Center as 205 Live moves away from the ThunderDome. My Dot Net Members’ audio reviews will return once the show features first-run matches.



