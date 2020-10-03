WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership opposite the NBA Finals

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.043 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.110 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.032 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.105 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.980 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown did not win any demographics due to the NBA Finals airing on ABC and drawing 4.46 million viewers. Considering the game and the cable news networks presumably doing big numbers due to the U.S. President testing positive for COVID-19, Smackdown held up fairly well. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...