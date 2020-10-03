Impact Wrestling Victory Road lineup: The full card for tonight’s Impact Plus event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Victory Road event.

-Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards for the Impact World Championship.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie for the Knockouts Championship.

– Rohit Raju defends the X Division Title in the “Defeat Rohit Challenge”

-Ace Austin vs. Karl Anderson vs. Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander in a Free-For-All Match.

-Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace

-“Reno Scum” Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend vs. Heath and Rhino in an Unsanctioned Match.

Powell’s POV: The show is available tonight on the Impact Plus streaming service at 7CT/8ET. Victory Road will be available on Tuesday in the UK on Premier Sports 2. The Bound For Glory pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, October 24.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...